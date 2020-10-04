Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Malta: US rebuffs government’s SOFA proposal

The Sunday Times reports that US defence secretary Mark Esper has rejected a watered-down SOFA deal proposed by Malta. Government and US sources both said that the government’s proposals did not meet American expectations.

Another story says that more than 18,000 PN paid-up members voted in the leadership election held over the past week, around 4,000 more than in the 2017 election. Challenger Bernard Grech won two-thirds of the votes.

