Malta: US rebuffs government’s SOFA proposal

The Sunday Times reports that US defence secretary Mark Esper has rejected a watered-down SOFA deal proposed by Malta. Government and US sources both said that the government’s proposals did not meet American expectations.

Another story says that more than 18,000 PN paid-up members voted in the leadership election held over the past week, around 4,000 more than in the 2017 election. Challenger Bernard Grech won two-thirds of the votes.

