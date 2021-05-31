Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent reports that some people have had their vaccine appointments postponed or were told that the administering centre had run out of doses. The paper observes that vaccinations went down from around 7,000 daily to under 3,000 during the weekend. Read more: https://www.independent.com.mt/articles/2021-05-30/local-news/Jab-appointments-delayed-as-vaccination-drive-slows-6736233927

Another story says that the Planning Authority has received an application for the construction of a seven-storey apartment block in Marsalforn, replacing an old snack bar. The area has a footprint of around 40 square metres.

