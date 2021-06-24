Malta: Vaccinations sped up amid Delta variant concerns

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent reports that health authorities are fast-tracking the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine to 7,000 as a precautionary move against the Delta variant, spreading rapidly in Europe. Read more: https://www.independent.com.mt/articles/2021-06-24/local-news/7-000-to-get-second-AstraZeneca-jab-earlier-than-planned-6736234642

Another story quotes Finance Minister Clyde Caruana who said that there will be no sudden shocks to the financial system following the vote by the FAT to declare Malta a non-compliant jurisdiction. Read more: https://www.independent.com.mt/articles/2021-06-23/local-news/PM-Finance-Minister-to-address-press-conference-after-FATF-grey-listing-vote-6736234630

