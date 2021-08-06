Malta: Vaccine booster drive targets selected cohorts

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times says that a Covid-19 vaccine booster programme for people in nursing homes and vulnerable persons is expected to be rolled out in mid-September. Meanwhile, health authorities are urging pregnant women to take the vaccine. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/watch-live-new-regulations-expected-on-standing-events.891511

A second story reports that homes in Marsascala were left without electricity for 15 hours on Wednesday night after a power outage. Residents complained about damage to appliances and spoilt food as temperatures soared to above-average levels. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/power-cuts-marsaskala-residents-left-in-darkness-for-over-15-hours.891574

