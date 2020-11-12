Malta: Valletta businesses say tax postponement not sufficient

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Malta Business Weekly speaks to the president of the Republic Street Business Community Association, Paul Fenech, who said that the postponement of taxes was not enough to support the business community in Valletta.

The paper publishes an interview with Chamber of Commerce president Kevin Xuereb who urged business leaders to take a step back and rethink their models. Xuereb said the Covid period can help businesses focus on sustainability.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Like this: Like Loading...