Malta: Valletta Cultural Agency demands ban on fossil fuel cars in ten years

The Independent says that the Valletta Cultural Agency is proposing a ban on combustion engine vehicles in Valletta by 2030. The agency said that restricting car access to electric vehicles would boost business and improve the residents’ quality of life. Read more: https://www.independent.com.mt/articles/2021-09-24/local-news/Valletta-Cultural-Agency-proposes-that-only-electric-vehicles-be-allowed-in-Valletta-by-2030-6736236976

The paper reports on the start of the compilation of evidence against Pilatus Bank on Friday and its designated money-laundering reporting officer. A magisterial inquiry had found several unreported cases of suspicious transactions. Read more: https://www.independent.com.mt/articles/2021-09-24/local-news/Pilatus-Bank-Court-hears-how-suspicious-activity-was-not-reported-to-authorities-6736236975

