A group of Valletta residents woke up on Friday morning to find their cars practically destroyed in what is clearly a high-speed hit-and-run along the Marsamxett Road.

At least four cars – a Vauxhall Corsa, a Toyota Aigo, a Ford Escort and a Peugeot 107 – were extensively damaged in what must have been a massive impact at high speed, believed to be caused by a band of night street-racers.

Source MaltaToday

Updated 1725

