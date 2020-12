Reading Time: < 1 minute



Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis and Prime Minister’s wife Dr Lydia Abela have inaugurated the legal assistance offices in Valletta set up with a 1.4 million euro investment.

The offices were inaugurated as part of 16 days of activism in the country against domestic violence. Minister Zammit Lewis explained that Since April this year, persons suffering from domestic violence have started benefiting from free legal assistance.

Source TVM

Updated 1635

