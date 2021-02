Reading Time: < 1 minute

Vincent Muscat, one of the three men accused of murdering Daphne Caruana Galizia, on Wednesday withdrew an appeal against a court’s rejection of his pre-trial pleas.

That decision suggests Muscat is unwilling to challenge prosecutors in the case against him and could prove a watershed moment in the high-profile murder case.

Source Times of Malta

Updated 1745

