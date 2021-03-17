Malta: Vince Muscat reveals abandoned plan to murder Caruana Galizia

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times follows the testimony of self-confessed hitman Vince Muscat who revealed an aborted plot to gun Daphne Caruana Galizia down with a rifle in 2015. The plan fell through when the commissioners failed to plan a €50,000 deposit.

The paper asks Police Commissioner Angelo Gafà about comments he made in February that no politicians were linked to the Caruana Galizia assassination. The Commissioner said that the admissible evidence, at that point, did not indicate involvement by politicians.

