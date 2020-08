Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Vitals Global Healthcare project came “out of the blue” and bypassed Projects Malta completely, Projects Malta’s former Executive Chairman Adrian Said told the public inquiry into Daphne Caruana Galizia’s murder on Wednesday.

Testifying, Said explained that he had felt side-lined because the hospitals project came out of the blue and had bypassed Projects Malta and was directly subcontracted through direct orders.

Source: The Malta Independent

Updated 15:40

