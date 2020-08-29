Malta: Voucher system could be re-issued

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times quotes Economy Minister Silvio Schembri who said that the government is assessing the impact of the voucher system, hinting that another round is being considered. The minister said that the feedback from businesses was positive.

Another story says that investigators believe that it was Daniel Muka who pulled the trigger on Chris Pandolfino and Ivor Maciejovski last week. Sources said that the police are treating the case as a theft.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Like this: Like Loading...