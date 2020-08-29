Preloader
Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Ok, I Agree
Malta, Malta Headline, Malta News Briefing, Morning Briefing

Malta: Voucher system could be re-issued

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times quotes Economy Minister Silvio Schembri who said that the government is assessing the impact of the voucher system, hinting that another round is being considered. The minister said that the feedback from businesses was positive.

Another story says that investigators believe that it was Daniel Muka who pulled the trigger on Chris Pandolfino and Ivor Maciejovski last week. Sources said that the police are treating the case as a theft.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

By Corporate Dispatch

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related Posts
%d bloggers like this: