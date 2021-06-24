Malta: Wealthiest earn four times more than poorest

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Malta Business Weekly reports on a conference discussing income inequality in Malta. A study by the university centre for employment studies showed that the richest 20 per cent earned four times as much as the poorest 20 per cent in 2018.

Another story says that Malta and Romania have become the first two EU members to be placed on the FATF grey-list. It is understood that the US did not back a favourable vote for Malta. Read more: https://maltabusinessweekly.com/malta-greylisted-by-fatf-as-lobbying-efforts-prove-futile/14823/

