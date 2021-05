Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont publishes an interview with the CEO of the Foundation for Social Wellbeing Services, Frans Grixti, who said that the state shares responsibility for the care of children with their parents.

Another report quotes Prime Minister Robert Abela who welcomed European Commission estimates for Malta predicting a rate of economic growth higher than the European average. Abela said the government made difficult decisions during the pandemic.

