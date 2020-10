Reading Time: < 1 minute

Malta registered its first UEFA Nations League Victory, and the first away victory since June 2013, when it won against Latvia 0 – 1 in Latvia.

Latvia had their chances in the first half but Malta pressed towards the end and were rewarded with Borg’s wonderful header.

This was Malta’s third consecutive positive result after beating Gibraltar in a friend and a draw against Andorra.

TVM / UEFA.COM

Like this: Like Loading...