In most EU Member States there are at least as many women as men in university-level education, and the number of female doctorate students has increased more rapidly than the number of equivalent male students. However, Malta still lacks behind in this table,standing at the bottom of the pile, Eurostat reported today.

In 2020, of almost 73 million persons employed in science and technology in the EU, aged from 15 to 74, nearly 37.5 million were women (51.3%) and 35.5 million men (48.7%).

In two thirds of the Member States, the majority of persons employed in science and technology were women, the highest share being in Lithuania and Latvia, with 63.7% and 62.9% respectively.

Austria, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Czechia, Italy and Malta were the only countries with a share of less than 50%, ranging from 49.9% to 45.2%.

via Eurostat