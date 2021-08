Reading Time: < 1 minute



A witness refused to testify against Yorgen Fenech, fearing that she could incriminate herself in light of separate proceedings against her.

The witness was called to testify on the secret recordings by slef-congfessed middleman Melvin Theuma which include conversations between himself, Fenech and others. He was given a presidential pardon to tell all in 2019.

Source Newsbook

Updated 1745