Reading Time: < 1 minute



A woman was taken to hospital in the early hours of this morning after being involved in an accident in the limits of Zejtun.

The Police told TVM that the accident happened at around 3.40am in Vjal il-25 ta’ Novembru.

The 24-year-old woman from Zejtun was driving her Mazda Demio when she lost control of her vehicle and crashed into a tree.

Source TVM

Updated 1704

Like this: Like Loading...