Malta

Malta: Woman suffers fierce attack by unknown man

The Sunday Times reports that a 26-year-old woman was attacked by an unidentified man in Valletta on Friday. The Swedish woman was sunbathing when a man carrying a net beat her up unprovoked suffering fractures as a result.

Another story says that the chairman of the Environment and Planning Review Tribunal appointed in 2013 was a Planning Authority official who reached an agreement to stay on unpaid leave during his term, effectively installing a PA employee to the independent tribunal.   

