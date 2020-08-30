Malta: Woman suffers fierce attack by unknown man

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Sunday Times reports that a 26-year-old woman was attacked by an unidentified man in Valletta on Friday. The Swedish woman was sunbathing when a man carrying a net beat her up unprovoked suffering fractures as a result.

Another story says that the chairman of the Environment and Planning Review Tribunal appointed in 2013 was a Planning Authority official who reached an agreement to stay on unpaid leave during his term, effectively installing a PA employee to the independent tribunal.

