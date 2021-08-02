Malta: Women in long-term unemployment increase by 10 per cent

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The overall rate of unemployment among women fell from 1,698 in June 2020 to 569 in the same month this year. Figures by the National Statistics Office show that the number of women listed on the unemployment register for under 21 weeks dropped by 81.5 per cent year-on-year. On the other hand, the rate of women on the register for 21 weeks and over grew by 9.9 per cent. Just over 280 women were on the register for more than 21 weeks as of June 2020, 159 of whom registered for more than a year. The rate of registered unemployment among men decreased across all spans. Men on the register for less than 21 weeks numbered 1,836 in June 2020, plunging to 445 a year later. From a combined 745 men in long-term registered unemployment last year, figures fell by 9.5 per cent in the 21-52 weeks category and by 4.3 per cent in the over-52-week category. Total registered unemployment was 59.9 per cent lower in June 2021 compared with the same month in 2020, falling from 4,270 to 1,711.