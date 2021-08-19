Malta: Yorgen Fenech accused of ordering weapons on dark web

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times leads with a statement in court by the deputy attorney general accusing businessman Yorgen Fenech of purchasing a number of weapons, hand grenades, and ammunition on the dark web a year after journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia was killed. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/live-blog-yorgen-fenech-seeks-bail-in-fresh-court-request.894142

Another report quotes Public Health Superintendent Charmaine Gauci that Covid-19 infections related to travel stand at around one in ten, a sharp reduction from the 60 per cent rate observed when restrictions on tourism were introduced. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/watch-charmaine-gauci-on-the-latest-covid-19-developments.894172

