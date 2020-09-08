Malta: Yorgen Fenech and Edward Zammit Lewis had frequent WhatsApp chats

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times claims that Yorgen Fenech and current Minister for Justice, Edward Zammit Lewis, have exchanged hundreds of messages between January and October last year, up until two weeks before the businessman was arrested in November.

The paper reports that a 95-year-old woman died in her Msida home on Monday after being attacked by two pit bulls belonging to her nephew. The dogs were kept in a nearby yard but managed to make their way into the victim’s ground floor residence.

Corporate Dispatch Pro Issue #9

