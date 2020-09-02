Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Ok, I Agree
Malta, Malta Headline, Malta News Briefing, Morning Briefing

Malta: Yorgen Fenech denied bail

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

Malta Today reports that Yorgen Fenech’s request for bail has been turned down by the court. Magistrate Rachel Montebello raised concerns by the court about tampering with evidence and absconding.

Another story says that an 89-year-old became the latest Covid-19 victim in Malta on Tuesday. The Health Ministry confirmed that the man had tested negative for the infection when he was admitted for unrelated conditions in the last week of August.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Corporate Dispatch Pro Issue #9
By Corporate Dispatch

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related Posts
%d bloggers like this: