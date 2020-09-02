Malta: Yorgen Fenech denied bail

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Malta Today reports that Yorgen Fenech’s request for bail has been turned down by the court. Magistrate Rachel Montebello raised concerns by the court about tampering with evidence and absconding.

Another story says that an 89-year-old became the latest Covid-19 victim in Malta on Tuesday. The Health Ministry confirmed that the man had tested negative for the infection when he was admitted for unrelated conditions in the last week of August.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Corporate Dispatch Pro Issue #9

Like this: Like Loading...