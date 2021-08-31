Malta: Yorgen Fenech faces money laundering charges

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent reports that Yorgen Fenech has been charged with money laundering and misappropriation of property from a gaming company, Glimmer Ltd. The businessman is the majority shareholder of the company, through a company he owns with his uncle. Read more: https://www.independent.com.mt/articles/2021-08-30/local-news/Yorgen-Fenech-to-face-charges-on-financial-crimes-6736236340

Another report says that Manoel Island masterplan will be presented to the Planning Authority Board on Thursday, 19 months after it was first approved. In December, a tribunal flagged a conflict of interest in the process and nullified the confirmation.

