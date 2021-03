Reading Time: < 1 minute

Malta Today says that businessman Yorgen Fenech had complained that the police ignored his claims, that former chief of staff Keith Schembri repeatedly asked him to find a way of getting rid of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Another story says that the European Court of Human Rights found that amendments to the pre-1995 rentals law in Malta allowing tenants a five-year reprieve before eviction breaches the rights of landlords.

