A magistrates’ court has found there is sufficient evidence for Yorgen Fenech to be indicted over money laundering and fraud to the detriment of Glimmer Ltd, a company he partly owned.

Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech decreed there was a ‘case to answer’ on Tuesday morning – a day after the defence raised doubts over the prosecution’s case against the businessman.

Source Times of Malta

Updated 1745