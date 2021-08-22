Malta: Yorgen Fenech sought to open bank accounts in Monaco

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Malta Today says that Yorgen Fenech was seeking to deposit €1.5 million in Monaco in early 2019 after a bank in the UAE closed down his accounts related to 17 Black. Institutions at the time were informed by Europol that the businessman was under investigation.

Another story says that a Maltese man living in Australia raised concerns about romanticising the memory of his brother Ċikku Fenech who was found guilty of murder in the 1960s. The government recently announced plans to restore the criminal’s Jeep.

View the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro