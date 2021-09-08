Malta: Yorgen Fenech to answer money-laundering charges

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent says that Yorgen Fenech has been indicted on money laundering charges after the court found sufficient prima facie evidence. The businessman’s uncle, Ray Fenech, and business associate, Nicholas Cachia, have also been placed under a bill of indictment. Read more: https://www.independent.com.mt/articles/2021-09-07/local-news/WATCH-New-protocols-for-the-return-to-schools-announced-6736236526

The paper reports on new protocols for schools announced by Education Minister Justyne Caruana on Tuesday. Social distancing will be reduced to one metre, but the use of facemasks is still mandatory in classrooms. Read more: https://www.independent.com.mt/articles/2021-09-07/local-news/WATCH-New-protocols-for-the-return-to-schools-announced-6736236526

View the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro