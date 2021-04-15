Malta: Yorgen Fenech was planning on leaving the country

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times follows the case in court against Yorgen Fenech who prosecutors believe had a plan to flee Malta to avoid arrest. A text message by his uncle in 2019 advised him to leave while he was still in time.

Another story reports that 54 local councils that applied for an EU programme to fund free internet points in public spaces may miss out on the project as the government has been unable to identify a supplier. The project has less than three months to be completed.

