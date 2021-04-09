Malta: Yorgen Fenech’s lawyers to cross-examine Keith Schembri

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon says that former Chief of Staff Keith Schembri will face cross-examination in court by Yorgen Fenech’s lawyers. The businessman denies all charges against him and alleges that Schembri was the mastermind in the Caruana Galizia murder.

The paper says that athletes and sport organisations were disappointed to learn that restrictions on sport activities will remain in place. Competitions and championships in multiple disciples have been suspended for a second consecutive season.

