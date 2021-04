Reading Time: < 1 minute

It-Torċa speaks with young couples about obstacles in becoming homeowners. A man said that the 10 percent deposit requirement for home loans is the greatest challenge faced by most young families.

The paper carries an interview with Education Minister Justyne Caruana who said that she felt targeted for her work by “irresponsible media”. The minister said that women in politics still face an upward struggle.

