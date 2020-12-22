Malta: Young farmers call for alternative solutions to sacrificing agricultural land for road projects

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Malta Youth in Agriculture (MaYA) expressed its dismay at plans to sacrifice 20 tumoli of irrigated land to make way for a flyover in Mrieħel, urging the government to introduce a “no-tolerance approach to the further loss of agricultural land.”

In a statement, the farming NGO expressed its concerns not just about the project, but also about the wider ramifications of sacrificing agricultural land to make way for further road building. It acknowledged that road safety needed to be kept in mind, but said that it was positive that alternative solutions may be found when all stakeholders are consulted.

Source Newsbook

Updated 1745

Like this: Like Loading...