Malta: Young man forced out of home for wearing pink bag

It-Torċa follows the story of a 20-year-old man who has been forced out of the house by his mother and her partner after going out with a pink bag. His mother, a Third Country National, later reported him to the police requesting his deportation.

Another story follows up on a report last week about a case of pay discrimination against a person with disability. The paper says that more families have spoken up, with one source estimating that persons with disability are paid around 10 percent less than their colleagues.

