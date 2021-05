Reading Time: < 1 minute



A young man, aged 20, has been sentenced to a year in jail and fined €1,300 after he was found guilty of having drugs and resisting arrest.

Speaking in front of Magistrate Natasha Galea Sciberras, he was accused of having a pointed weapon without a licence, violently resisting arrest, causing slight injuries to two Police officers and trying to destroy evidence.

Source TVM

Updated 1745