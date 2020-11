Reading Time: < 1 minute

The National Youth Council (KNŻ) expressed its disappointment following the Government’s reshuffle. The representatives of young people claim that young people are no longer a priority in the eyes of the Prime Minister.

KNŻ was surprised by the exclusion of the youth sector from the Parliamentary Secretariat for Sport, Recreation and Voluntary Organizations especially when the National Youth Policy is currently being formed.

Source Newsbook

Updated 1641

Like this: Like Loading...