The Independent quotes Health Minister Chris Fearne who announced that vaccinations will open for people aged 16 and over from Monday. The number of active Covid-19 cases fell below 200 for the first time in nine months. Read more: https://www.independent.com.mt/articles/2021-05-12/local-news/Vaccination-open-for-16-from-Monday-active-cases-fall-under-200-for-first-time-in-9-months-6736233406

Another story reports on the compilation of evidence against Keith Schembri and other co-defendants in the Progress Press deal. A court report said that Malta Enterprise would have had to turn a blind eye to approve the funding of the new printing equipment. Read more: https://www.independent.com.mt/articles/2021-05-12/local-news/Malta-Enterprise-had-to-stretch-its-imagination-to-approve-Progress-Press-funding-court-told-6736233413

