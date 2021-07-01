Malta: Youth unemployment drops below two thousand

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Youth unemployment stood at 1,944 in May, the first time it fell below 2,000 in a year. Figures by the National Statistics Office show a month-on-month decrease of 0.7 percentage points in the unemployment rate of people in the 18-24 age bracket. The rate stood at 7.4 per cent, the lowest in the twelve months under review.

Total unemployment dropped to 10,105, down by 121 from April, registering a rate of 3.7 per cent. Registered unemployment fell by 0.1 percentage points among both women and men, settling at a total rate of 3.6 among the former and 3.7 per cent among the latter.

In May 2020, unemployment stood at just over 12,000, a rate of 4.5 per cent. The unemployment rate among women was 4.8 per cent and 4.2 per cent among men. Youth unemployment reached almost 3,200, equivalent to 10.9 per cent.