Edward Zammit Lewis on Monday said he was following the party line in a January 2019 Labour press conference mocking attempts to seek justice in the 17 Black case.

The justice minister is facing a no-confidence motion moved by the Nationalist Party after Times of Malta revealed how he communicated with 17 Black owner Yorgen Fenech after the press conference.

Source Times of Malta

Updated 1745