A bus driver with former public transport operator Arriva has been cleared of misappropriation after he was accused of tampering with the ticketing system.

This after Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit ruled that the witness testimony in the case was against 42 year-old George Ebejer was inconclusive.

Source: MaltaToday

