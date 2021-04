Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Malta Business Weekly carries an interview with MaltaPost CEO Joseph Gafa who said that the pandemic and Brexit meant that the postal service had to adapt to a changing scenario quickly.

The paper quotes a statement by the federation of English language schools warning that the industry is facing an uncertain future. Designate CEO Caroline Tissot said that the risks have implications for the wider economy of the country.

