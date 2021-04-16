Malta’s deputy Perm Rep to UN to serve as vice-chair of UN’s CPC

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Malta’s deputy permanent representative to the United Nations has been elected to serve as vice-chair of one of the organisation’s key committees.

The Times of Malta reports that Giovanni Buttigieg will serve in that role at the UN’s Committee for Programme and Coordination (CPC), which is responsible for planning, programming and coordination of the UN’s Economic and Social Council and General Assembly.

The report adds “Buttigieg was elected as the committee vice-chair on Friday and will serve in that role for the committee’s 61st session, to be held between June 1 and 25. He is the first Maltese person to fill the post since Arvid Pardo in 1971.”

TimesofMalta

