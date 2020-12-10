Malta’s national football team improvement is third best in the world – FIFA

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Malta was the third most improved team according to the final FIFA/Coca-Cola World Rankings for the year. Only Hungary and Ecuador registered stronger improvements, climbing 44 and 41 points respectively.

Malta registered an improvement of 32 points, at the back of a string of positive performances in the UEFA Nations League, with the national team suffering just one defeat in six games, coupled with a number of positive performances in other friendly matches.

Belgium ended the year on top of the FIFA World Rankings for the third consecutive year.

Winners of six of their eight matches in 2020, the Red Devils are not the only ones to see their position unchanged. Their three immediate pursuers – France (2nd), Brazil (3rd) and England (4th) – retain their respective rankings. The only change in the top five compared to 2019 is the appearance of Portugal in 5th place.

Next in the standings are Spain (6th) and Argentina (7th), both of which have improved two places compared to last year. Uruguay (8th) have regressed but remain in the Top 10, while Mexico and Italy again occupy 9th and 10th place.

