Malta’s positive streak continues after beating Andorra

Malta recovered from an early setback to score three goals in the second half to see off Andorra for their second successive win in the UEFA Nations League League D, Times of Malta reports.

UEFA.com commented Malta’s result as one where the Maltese national team made it look easy in the end after a frustrating first half.

“The own goal got them back into the match, then that tremendous Degabriele header put them ahead. Dimech’s finish was the icing on the cake. Malta have thus won successive competitive matches for the first time, and scored three goals in a competitive match for the first time.”

Photo – Dominic Aquilina / MFA Facebook

