Malta’s President congratulates Harris and Biden on their election

The President of Malta, George Vella, congratulate Joe Biden and Kamala Harris for their victory in the US Presidential elections.
In his message, the Maltese President said that he looks forward to the further consolidation of relations between our two countries on both the bilateral and multilateral levels to overcome common, global challenges.
The Prime Minister of Malta, Robert Abela also sent a congratulatory tweet to Biden and Harris.
Nationalist Party Leader Bernard Grech also congratulated Biden and Harris on their election, emphasising that Biden’s vote is a reward to a man who stood up to be counted and prioritised the value of people in his politics.
MEP Roberta Metsola defined Harris and Biden’s election as a historic moment for global politics.