Malta’s President congratulates Harris and Biden on their election

The President of Malta, George Vella, congratulate Joe Biden and Kamala Harris for their victory in the US Presidential elections.

In his message, the Maltese President said that he looks forward to the further consolidation of relations between our two countries on both the bilateral and multilateral levels to overcome common, global challenges.

The Prime Minister of Malta, Robert Abela also sent a congratulatory tweet to Biden and Harris.

Congratulations upon his election as POTUS @JoeBiden – congrats also to @KamalaHarris as first woman vp in the US – so inspiring – RA — Robert Abela (@RobertAbela_MT) November 7, 2020

Nationalist Party Leader Bernard Grech also congratulated Biden and Harris on their election, emphasising that Biden’s vote is a reward to a man who stood up to be counted and prioritised the value of people in his politics.

Congratulations to @JoeBiden on his election as President of the United States of America + @KamalaHarris as new VP 🇺🇲



A testing yet rewarding result for a man who stood up to be counted and prioritised the value of people in his politics. This is what it is always about. pic.twitter.com/pspM4tF01N — Bernard Grech (@bernardgrechmt) November 7, 2020

MEP Roberta Metsola defined Harris and Biden’s election as a historic moment for global politics.

What a moment in global politics. When one of world's largest democracies elects as President a decent, good man who ran on a message of hope – who feels the weight of the office – And a strong woman as Vice-President – you know the world will be a little bit better tomorrow. https://t.co/kJHHsKngYm — Roberta Metsola MEP (@RobertaMetsola) November 7, 2020

