Malta’s seismic research centre has registered a 3.6 magnitude earthquake which occurred off Sicily on Saturday evening. The earthquake took place at 18.54 GMT.



No reports of damages or injuries were reported yet.



First reports indicated that epicentre was in the sea between Ragusa and Siracusa



Developing Story

