Malta’s Traffic and Cost of Living Top List of Concern for Maltese

The traffic situation and the cost of living are currently the top reasons for concern for most according to misco’s latest survey “Public Concerns”, a survey carried out to gauge the level of public concern on a range of issues.

87% expressed concern about traffic, 83% of respondents expressed concern about the cost of living, 80% of respondents expressed concern about construction, 72% on the environment whilst 71% stated that they are very concerned or fairly concerned about corruption.

The specific issues tackled in this latest survey emerged in previous surveys about the main problems being faced by Malta and by individual persons.

The survey, conducted between the 18th and the 20th of May, also found out how 43% of respondents are very concerned or fairly concerned about the health sector in Malta and that 45% are concerned about the education sector in Malta.

“A deeper analysis of the data according to gender showed us that concern about the health sector and traffic is fairly similar between males and females but on the other hand, the level of concern among females about education, construction, the environment, cost of living, corruption is higher than the level expressed by males,” explains Lawrence Zammit, founder and director of misco.

“Additionally, if we had to look at the data in terms of age, persons aged under 35 years expressed a higher level of concern about construction, the environment, cost of living, corruption, and education than older persons. With regard to health and education, the level of concern expressed was similar to that by older respondents.”

This survey was conducted among a random sample of 401 respondents. Interviews were conducted using computer-aided telephone interviewing. Respondents were randomly selected using a random digit dialling methodology.

Data was weighted according to age, gender, and region. Weighting is used to adjust the results of a study to bring them more in line with what is known about a population. A sample of 401 respondents provides a margin of error within +/- 5%.

The tables below provides information on the level of concern expressed by respondents on each of these issues.

General Table

Issue % very concerned or fairly concerned % not so concerned or not concerned at all Health 43% 57% Education 45% 55% Corruption 71% 29% Environment 72% 28% Construction 80% 20% Cost of living 83% 17% Traffic 87% 13%

Table with Results according to Age

Issue % very concerned or fairly concerned 16 – 34 years % very concerned or fairly concerned 35 – 54 years % very concerned or fairly concerned 55 years and over Health 42% 45% 42% Education 54% 47% 35% Corruption 77% 75% 63% Environment 80% 71% 66% Construction 85% 81% 71% Cost of living 93% 88% 71% Traffic 92% 88% 84%

Table with Results according to Gender

Issue % very concerned or fairly concerned Females % very concerned or fairly concerned Males Health 45% 42% Education 50% 40% Corruption 73% 69% Environment 78% 65% Construction 85% 75% Cost of living 86% 80% Traffic 87% 87%

