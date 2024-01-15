 Maltese Cardinal Mario Grech leading European favourite to succeed Pope Francis 

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Cardinal Mario Grech is being named as the “European” who stands the biggest chance to become pope, according to an article in the Irish Times.

“A European more likely to become pope is Maltese Cardinal Mario Grech, who has been central, as secretary general of the Synod of Bishops, to the ongoing synodal process initiated by Pope Francis,” the article, written by Patsy McGarry, says.

“He is also familiar with the Vatican, having served on the Roman Rota, and has been a bishop in Malta for more than 18 years. Coming from a small country is an advantage too, not least where geopolitics is concerned.”

One rival from Europe is Hungarian Cardinal Péter Erdö, the article states.

The article goes on the list favourites from different continents, with the leading African papabile being Cardinal Peter Turkson (75), from Ghana and Filipino Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle (66), former archbishop of Manila in Asia’s most Catholic country.

Currently, there are 241 cardinals, but just 136 are under 80 years old and have a vote.

A new pope needs a two-thirds majority of the maximum 120 cardinals who can vote in a conclave. Generally, when a consistory of new cardinals is announced, the number of eligible electors is above that for a time.

Of those current 136 cardinal electors, 52 are from Europe, 17 from North America (with US 11), five from Central America, 16 South America, 19 Africa, 23 Asia, and three from Oceania. The largest bloc of these by country is from Italy, which has 14 cardinals, followed by the US with 11, Spain with eight, Brazil and France with six, Canada, Portugal and Poland with four each, Argentina and Germany with three, and Peru, Mexico, Britain, Switzerland, Nigeria, Tanzania with two each.

Pope Francis, 87, was named pope in 2013 after the abdication of Pope Benedict XVI.

Read more via The Malta Independent/The Irish Times

