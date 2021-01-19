Maltese delegation seeks better relations with Qatar in official visit

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Minister for Foreign and European Affairs Evarist Bartolo is leading a Maltese delegation on a visit to Qatar with the aim of further strengthening relations between the two countries.

Ties between Malta and Qatar go back 45 years, with a friendship between the two countries translating into sincere cooperation in various fields, including in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic during which Qatar supported Malta.

During this visit, talks are to continue on the opening of a new Maltese Embassy in Qatar, which will strengthen Malta’s diplomatic presence in the Gulf countries.

Discussions will also focus on strengthening pro-peace diplomacy in the Middle East and the Mediterranean. This along with other topics of mutual interest, such as tourism, air connectivity between the two countries, the telecommunications sector, the financial sector, as well as trade issues.

Like this: Like Loading...