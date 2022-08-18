GWU will not accept any COLA changes / Malta News Briefing – Thursday 18 August

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning briefing

GWU will not accept any COLA changes

The General Workers’ Union (GWU) said that will not accept any changes in the cost cost of living allowance (COLA), and warned of industrial unrest if government accepts proposals by employers. Reacting to calls by employer bodies to limit the adjustment to be given in Budget 2023, which is estimated to reach ten euro, it said that “during the last 32 years, the agreement has never changed, and the proposal being made by the employers will mean a violation of the law.” (Newsbook)

Malta’s doctors suffered less burnout than those overseas – study

Mater Dei doctors have been less impacted by burnout as a result of the pandemic than their colleagues overseas, according to a study. The survey, carried out to assess the impact of COVID-19 among the whole range of doctors in areas most affected by the pandemic, found the Department of Surgery to be the most badly impacted because elective theatre had to be stopped, negatively affecting the younger medics’ training. (Times of Malta)

Minister asked to explain Mdina palace’s use as a restaurant

The Nationalist Party asked on Wednesday how part of Palazzo Vilhena, a palace just inside Mdina, has started being used as a restaurant. Julia Zahra, the party spokesperson for culture, in a statement asked Culture Minister Owen Bonnici to explain how the historic palace, that falls within the remit of Heritage Malta, had been handed to a private operator for the operation of a restaurant. The deal, she said, had been done quetly without anyone knowing.