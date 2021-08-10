Maltese Editors Perpsectives

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times of Malta argues that the Advocate General fails to understand that the shadow hanging over her personally extends to her office, which now no longer advises the government on legal matters but handles criminal proceedings.

The Malta Independent says that the recent powercut confirm the need for further investment in the system while Enemalta must introduce the concept of compensating clients, at least those who are worst affected financially.

In-Nazzjon says more should be done to ensure that our country looks better, saying that trash is thrown around haphazardly without any enforcement while beaches are constantly dirty.

L-Orizzont also takes an environmental and aesthetic drift to its editorial, calling for a beautification process of village cores.